Oct. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Chen is back with a new music video.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band EXO, released a video Thursday for the song "Hello."

In the video, Chen spends a lonely day at home as he sings about wanting to reach out to a past love. His character wants to write a letter but leaves it incomplete.

EXO shared promo art for the single Wednesday on Twitter, describing it as a "sentimental and beautiful fall song."

첸 싱글 '안녕 (Hello)' 오늘 오후 6시 공개! 아름다운 가을 감성곡 기대감 증폭! CHEN's new song '안녕 (Hello)' to be released today at 6PM KST! Stay tuned for the sentimental and beautiful fall song!#첸 #CHEN#엑소 #EXO #weareoneEXO#안녕 #Hello pic.twitter.com/mkezVvqNnD— EXO (@weareoneEXO) October 15, 2020

"Hello" is Chen's first solo music since the EP Dear My Dear, released in October 2019. Dear My Dear features the single "Shall We?"

EXO also consists of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. The group made its debut in 2012 and last released the album Obsession in November 2019.