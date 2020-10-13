Oct. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is gearing up to release its new album.
The K-pop stars shared a "concept film" for the album, Eyes Wide Open, Tuesday featuring Chaeyoung.
The teaser video shows Chaeyoung, 21, posing among colorful flowers. The singer is also shown posing in a black and white scene.
Twice also released a "style teaser" photo featuring Chaeyoung.
Eyes Wide Open is Twice's second Korean studio album. The album and its lead single, "I Can't Stop Me," are slated for release Oct. 26.
Twice released a concept film for Eyes Wide Open featuring Nayeon on Monday.
Twice also consists of Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun and Tzuyu. The group released a video last week in honor of its fifth anniversary that shows the members reflecting on their early days.