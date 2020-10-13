Oct. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is gearing up to release its new album.

The K-pop stars shared a "concept film" for the album, Eyes Wide Open, Tuesday featuring Chaeyoung.

The teaser video shows Chaeyoung, 21, posing among colorful flowers. The singer is also shown posing in a black and white scene.

Twice also released a "style teaser" photo featuring Chaeyoung.

TWICE THE 2ND FULL ALBUM Eyes wide open - I CAN'T STOP ME STYLE Teaser - CHAEYOUNG 2020.10.26 6pm in KST 2020.10.26 5am in EST#TWICE #트와이스 #Eyeswideopen #ICANTSTOPME pic.twitter.com/q8bW5KiZmd— TWICE (@JYPETWICE) October 13, 2020

Eyes Wide Open is Twice's second Korean studio album. The album and its lead single, "I Can't Stop Me," are slated for release Oct. 26.

Twice released a concept film for Eyes Wide Open featuring Nayeon on Monday.

Twice also consists of Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun and Tzuyu. The group released a video last week in honor of its fifth anniversary that shows the members reflecting on their early days.