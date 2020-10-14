Oct. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together is gearing up to release its new EP.

The K-pop group, known as TXT, released a teaser for the EP, Minisode 1: Blue Hour, on Wednesday featuring Taehyun.

The video shows Taehyun wake up on a grassy hill as birds fly above. The 18-year-old singer wears an all-white outfit.

TXT shared a teaser for Blue Hour featuring Soobin on Tuesday. The video shows Soobin reading a book while lounging in a tree with autumn foliage.

TXT previously released teasers featuring Heuningkai and Beomgyu.

TXT will release Minisode 1: Blue Hour on Oct. 26. The EP is the group's first release since the EP The Dream Chapter: Eternity, released in May.

TXT consists of Taehyun, Soobin, Heuningkai, Beomgyu and Yeonjun. The group made its debut in March 2019, the first group to debut from Big Hit Entertainment since BTS.