Lil Kim attends the awards on September 9, 1999, in New York. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Pamela Anderson attends the awards on September 9, 1999, at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Pink attends the awards in New York City on September 7, 2000. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson attends the awards in New York City on September 7, 2000. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Jennifer Lopez (L) and her boyfriend at the time, Sean "Puffy" Combs, attend the awards in New York City on September 7, 2000. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Macy Gray uses her dress to announce her new album on the red carpet on September 6, 2001 in New York City. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Britney Spears walks the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on August 29, 2002. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Avril Lavigne won "Best New Artist in a Video" on August 29, 2002 in New York City. Photo by Ezio petersen/UPI | License Photo
Christina Aguilera attends the awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York on August 28, 2003. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Lil' Kim poses for pictures at the awards in Miami on August 29, 2004. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Gwen Stefani poses on the red carpet in Miami on August 29, 2004. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Marilyn Manson walks the red carpet in Miami on August 29, 2004. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
T.I. appears backstage at the awards in Los Angeles on September 7, 2008. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
British comedian Russell Brand, who hosted the 2008 awards, appears backstage in Los Angeles on September 7, 2008. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
T-Pain arrives for the awards in Los Angeles on September 7, 2008. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kanye West (L) and girlfriend, Amber Rose, arrive for the awards in New York City on September 13, 2009. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Jack Black arrives for the awards in New York on September 13, 2009. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga appears backstage wearing a meat dress after accepting the award for Video of the Year for "Bad Romance" at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2010. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cher appears backstage in Los Angeles on September 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Nicki Minaj arrives on the carpet in Los Angeles on August 28, 2011. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Katy Perry appears backstage in Los Angeles on August 28, 2011. Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/UPI | License Photo
Rapper Wiz Khalifa (L) and Amber Rose arrive for the awards in Los Angeles on September 6, 2012. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Designer Jeremy Scott arrives at the red carpet in Inglewood, Calif., on August 24, 2014. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Amber Rose arrives at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on August 24, 2014. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Host Miley Cyrus appears backstage following the awards in Los Angeles on August 30, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Z-LaLa arrives on the red carpet in Los Angeles on August 30, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Sean Waugaman, Eli Maiman, Nicholas Petricca and Kevin Ray, of Walk the Moon, arrive on the red carpet in Los Angeles on August 30, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Amber Rose (R) and guests arrive on the red carpet in Los Angeles on August 30, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Beyonce arrives on the red carpet in New York City on August 28, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Cassie arrives on the red carpet in New York City on August 28, 2016. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lance Bass arrives on the red carpet in New York City on August 28, 2016. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Internet sensation Baddie Winkle arrives on the red carpet in New York City on August 28, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Nev Schulman (R) and then-girlfriend Laura Perlongo arrive on the red carpet in New York City on August 28, 2016. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Tomo Milicevic, Jared Leto and Shannon Leto, of Thirty Seconds to Mars, arrive for the awards in Inglewood, Calif., on August 27, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Bretman Rock arrives for the awards in Inglewood, Calif., on August 27, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
James Arthur arrives for the awards in Inglewood, Calif., on August 27, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cardi B arrives for the awards in Inglewood, Calif., on August 27, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Nicki Minaj arrives for the awards in Inglewood, Calif., on August 27, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Madonna poses for photographers in the press room in New York City on August 20, 2018. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Winnie Harlow arrives on the red carpet in New York City on August 20, 2018. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Amara La Negra arrives on the red carpet in New York City on August 20, 2018. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Gucci Mane (L) and Keyshia Ka'Oir arrive on the red carpet in New York City on August 20, 2018. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Lily Barrios arrives on the red carpet in New York City on August 20, 2018. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Lizzo poses for photographers in Newark, N.J., on August 26, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
H.E.R. arrives on the red carpet with a snake on her shoulders at the awards in Newark, N.J., on August 26, 2019. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Justina Valentine poses for photographers in Newark, N.J., on August 26, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Monica Denise Brown poses for photos in the press room in Newark, N.J., on August 26, 2019. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Veronica Vega arrives on the red carpet in Newark, N.J., on August 26, 2019. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Nikita Dragun arrives on the red carpet with three men on a leash in Newark, N.J., on August 26, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Yves Mathieu arrives on the red carpet in Newark, N.J., on August 26, 2019. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo
Lil Naz X poses for photos in the press room with his awards for Best Song and Best Direction for his song "Old Town Road (Remix)" in Newark, N.J., on August 26, 2019. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Taylor Swift arrives on the red carpet in Newark, N.J., on August 26, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo