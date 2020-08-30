Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande rocked the MTV Video Music Awards with a performance of their song, "Rain on Me."

Gaga started the mini concert off with "911." The pop star was shown watching a 1990s version of the VMAs before she left a bedroom on a stripper pole.

Advertisement

Grande then joined her for "Rain on Me." The duo were surrounded by dancers on a dark stage.

Gaga transitioned to a piano shaped like a brain for "Stupid Love" and was later joined by dancers again. She ended things by returning to the bedroom and going back to sleep.

Grande and Justin Bieber won Best Music Video from Home for "Stuck With U." The video was filmed at Grande and Bieber's homes and featured clips of fans.

BTS presented a virtual performance of "Dynamite." The virtual set resembled Times Square in New York City.

Gaga and Grande won "Song of the Year" for "Rain on Me."

Maluma, who won Best Latin for "Que Pena," sang "Hawai" while on a motorcycle before he was joined by dancers wearing masks onstage. The performance center was similar to a drive-in movie theater with fans seated inside of cars.

Taylor Swift won Best Direction for "The Man." Swift directed the video herself and thanked her team for believing in her.

Lady Gaga and Arianna Grande won Best Collaboration for "Rain on Me." Gaga and Grande lead all artists with nine nominations each.

Miley Cyrus performed her new song "Midnight Sky." Cyrus was engulfed in a red light followed by a blue light. She then walked up a set up stairs and rode a disco ball, a callback to her music video for "Wrecking Ball."

DaBaby took the stage and performed "Peep Hole," "Blind" and "Rockstar." The rapper appeared in handcuffs and in the back of a police car while performing "Blind."

The Weeknd kicked off the show by performing "Blinding Lights" on a rooftop overlooking Manhattan. The singer was joined by a helicopter that flew by. The performance ended in fireworks.

I said, OOOOH, I'm blinded by the lights Now THAT is how you open a show,!! @theweeknd #VMAs pic.twitter.com/WbUBsz0Yrk— MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020

Keke Palmer is the host of the VMAs. The actress dedicated the show to actor and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman right before the broadcast started.

Palmer also called for the end of systemic racism and stated that music has healing powers.

The ceremony was moved from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.