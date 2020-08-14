Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The Billboard Music Awards announced a new date for their 2020 awards show on Friday. The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will air Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC, according to Billboard's website.

The awards were originally scheduled for April 29. They had to postpone due to precautions over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Billboard confirms that Kelly Clarkson will still host the Billboard Music Awards. It will be the singer's third year in a row hosting the show.

Clarkson shared her own announcement on Instagram Friday.

"The @BBMAs are set for October 14, 2020 and I'll be hosting for the third time!" Clarkson wrote. "Mark your calendars and don't forget to tune-in on NBC. #BBMAs"

Award shows have adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic in different ways. The BET Awards held a remote ceremony by Zoom. The Emmys plans to have a similar remote ceremony.

The MTV Video Music Awards have opted for an outdoor ceremony with little or no audience in attendance. Billboard did not announce how they plan to conduct the Oct. 14 ceremony.