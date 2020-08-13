Lady Gaga will perform a song from "Chromatica" live at the MTV Video Music Awards Aug. 30. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga announced Thursday she will perform live at the MTV Video Music Awards. It will be her first live performance off her 2020 album Chromatica.

"I've been at home dreaming of #Chromatica," Gaga tweeted. "It's finally time to take off for the first live performance."

A video accompanied the tweet. In the 30 second video, Gaga is having a drink outside her house wearing headgear that includes two large, pink feathers.

I've been at home dreaming of #Chromatica, and it's finally time to take off for the first live performance Tune in to the #VMAs on 8/30! ️ pic.twitter.com/CwKWdsITtO— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 13, 2020

Gaga released the Chromatica album May 29. She has not been able to tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keke Palmer is hosting the VMAs on Aug. 30. MTV decided to hold the show outdoors with a limited audience, or no audience at all pending discussions with health officials. MTV originally booked the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., and said the networks hopes to return to the venue in 2021.

BTS, Doja Cat and Balvin have also confirmed live performances for the show.

Gaga is also a nominee with nine nominations. Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd are also nominated for 2020 Video Music Awards.

Lady Gaga has been a VMA nominee since 2009 for "Poker Face" and "Paparazzi," which won three awards between them. Her last win was 2011 for "Born This Way." Her song "Shallow" from A Star Is Born was nominated in 2019 and won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.