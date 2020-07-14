Lana Condor is set to host virtual concert "To All the Music" on AwsomenessTV's YouTube channel. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Lana Condor will be hosting a virtual concert event titled To All the Music to celebrate the release of the To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You soundtrack on vinyl.

The event starts Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT on the AwesomenessTV YouTube channel. To All the Music is a joint collaboration between ViacomCBS' Awesomeness Films and Capitol Records.

Condor, who stars as lead Lara Jean in Netflix's To All the Boys film series, will be introducing co-stars and musical artists as they perform songs from the soundtrack.

Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, Madeleine Arthur, Trezzo Mahoro, Emilija Baranac and Sarayu Blue from the film series will be making an appearance.

Condor and Anthony De La Torre will be covering "I Like Me Better" by Lauv, while Parrish will be covering "About Love" by Marina.

Chaz Cardigan, Cyn, The New Respects, Ashe, Bad Child, Anna of the North and Bahari will also be performing.

To All the Music will help benefit the Save The Music Foundation which helps to raise money towards restoring public school music programs across the country.

"Playing Lara Jean has brought so much joy to my life and a huge part of what makes our To All the Boys universe so special is the music. I'm so excited to bring together the cast, musical artists and our amazing fans to celebrate the songs behind To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and share some fun surprises too, all for a great cause!" Condor said in a statement.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You premiered on Netflix in February. The soundtrack will be released on vinyl on Friday.