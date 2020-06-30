June 30 (UPI) -- Kanye West released on Tuesday a new music video for his song, "Wash Us in the Blood," featuring Travis Scott. It will appear on his forthcoming 10th studio album, God's Country.

West said on Twitter that Arthur Jafa directed the music video for "Wash Us in the Blood," which was mixed by Dr. Dre.

The clip begins with footage of protests against police brutality and racial injustice which took place worldwide following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

The music video also contains references to the COVID-19 pandemic and footage of Breonna Taylor, who was shot by police in her home in Louisville, and was also a focal point of the protests.

"Wash us in the blood/ Whole life being thugs/ No choice selling drugs/ Southside what it does?/ Rain down on us/ Genocide what it does/ Slaver what it does," West raps.

The video ends with a cameo by West's 7-year-old daughter, North, who he shares with his wife, Kim Kardashian.

West has not announced a release date for God's Country, his follow-up to the gospel-themed Jesus is King, which was released in October, and Jesus is Born with the Sunday Service Choir, which was released December.

West recently started a college fund for Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna and donated $2 million to support the families and legal fees for Taylor, and for Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed in Georgia while jogging.