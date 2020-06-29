June 29 (UPI) -- Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West is gearing up to release new music.

West, 43, will release "Wash Us in the Blood," a first song from his forthcoming 10th studio album, God's Country, on Monday.

West shared a teaser for "Wash Us in the Blood" Monday morning on Twitter. The song will feature a music video directed by Arthur Jafa.

"Wash Us in the Blood" will be West's first release of 2020. The rapper released the album Jesus is King in October and the album Jesus is Born with Sunday Service Choir in December.

In May, Jafa said in an Instagram Live conversation with French fashion designer and film producer Michèle Lamy that he was creating a video for West's new album.

"It's from his new record, it's called 'God's Country' and this will be like the first single, I guess," he said.

In addition to his new album, West announced this week that he is partnering with Gap on a new Yeezy line. West and Gap will create a clothing line for West's Yeezy fashion brand.