Kanye West (R) with his wife, Kim Kardashian. The hip-hop star has donated to charities associated with George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Kanye West has started a college fund for the late George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna, fully covering her future tuition.

The hip-hop star has also donated $2 million to support the families and legal fees for two other slain African Americans -- Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed in Georgia while jogging, and Breonna Taylor, who was shot by police in her home -- a representative for West confirmed to Entertainment Tonight.

West additionally made donations to several black-owned businesses in his hometown of Chicago and nationwide.

On Thursday, West marched in Chicago with public school students to protest the death of Floyd during his Memorial Day arrest in Minneapolis and to demand that schools cancel their contract with the Chicago Police Department, TMZ reported.

Floyd, 46, who was unarmed, died while handcuffed and pinned to the ground by police. Derek Chauvin, the officer who was videotaped placing his knee on Floyd's neck, has been fired and charged along with three other officers.

Taylor, 26, was killed in her bed by officers during a raid. Taylor was a certified emergency medical technician, had no criminal history and was not the subject of the raid.

Arbery, 25, was chased and gunned down while he was jogging through a Georgia neighborhood less than two miles from his home. Travis McMichael, 34, his father, Greg McMichael, 64, and William Bryan, 50, have been charged with murder.

Musicians The Weeknd and Drake have also made donations, contributing $100,000 each to National Bail Out, an organization working to end pretrial detention for black women.

Walt Disney Co. announced plans to donate $5 million to support nonprofit organizations that advance social justice, starting with a $2 million gift to the NAACP.