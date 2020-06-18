June 18 (UPI) -- Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison have rescheduled their North American summer tour to 2021.
The trio of bands shared new dates for their stadium tour Thursday after postponing the venture due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The tour was to begin June 21 in San Antonio, Texas, but will now start June 19, 2021, in Nashville.
Def Leppard said existing tickets will be honored for the new dates. Ticketholders who can't attend the new shows can request a refund from Live Nation within the next 30 days.
Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison will be joined by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on the tour. Def Leppard is also slated to tour with ZZ Top in the fall.
Here's the full list of new dates for 2021:
June 19 -- Nashville at Nissan Stadium
June 21 -- Cincinnati at Great American Ballpark
June 24 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Bank of America Stadium
June 26 -- Miami at Hard Rock Stadium
June 27 -- Orlando, Fla., at Camping World Stadium
July 3 -- Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium
July 6 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Busch Stadium
July 8 -- Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium
July 10 -- Detroit at Comerica Park
July 13 -- Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park
July 15 -- Flushing, N.Y., at CitiField
July 17-18 -- Boston at Fenway Park
July 20 -- Hershey, Pa., at HersheyPark Stadium
July 22 -- Pittsburgh at PNC Park
Aug. 7 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Tiaa Bank Field
Aug. 9 -- Washington, D.C., at Nationals Park
Aug. 12 -- Buffalo, N.Y., at New Era Field
Aug. 15 -- Atlanta at Suntrust Park
Aug. 17 -- Houston at Minute Maid Park
Aug. 20 -- San Antonio at the Alamodome
Aug. 22 -- Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Park
Aug. 24 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Kauffman Stadium
Aug. 26 -- Denver at Coors Field
Aug. 28 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at Miller Park
Aug. 29 -- Chicago at Wrigley Field
Sept. 3 -- Phoenix at State Farm Stadium
Sept. 4 -- Inglewood, Calif., at SoFi Stadium
Sept. 7 -- Seattle at T-Mobile Park
Sept. 10 -- San Francisco at Oracle Park
Sept. 12 -- San Diego at Petco Park