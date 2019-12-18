Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Rock bands Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison are adding new dates to their 2020 tour.

The groups announced Wednesday that they will perform seven additional shows on their stadium tour in the summer.

The new dates take place prior to the previously announced starting point of July 7 in Miami, Fla. Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison will now kick off the tour June 21 in San Antonio, Texas.

"Just say you need it.. and if you need it SAY YEAH," Def Leppard tweeted. "7 new dates just added to The Stadium Tour. Pre-sales start 1/6."

Motley Crue confirmed the news in a post on its own account.

"The Stadium Tour Summer 2020," the band wrote. "Record breaking sell outs lead to additional stadiums! Pre sales will begin Jan 6th 2020."

THE STADIUM TOUR SUMMER 2020 RECORD BREAKING SELL OUTS LEAD TO ADDITIONAL STADIUMS! Pre sales will begin Jan 6th 2020. https://t.co/OlVxUp4AHe 6/21 SAN ANTONIO, TX 6/23 KANSAS CITY 6/25 ST. LOUIS, MO 6/27 MINNEAPOLIS, MN 6/29 NASHVILLE, TN 7/2 CINCINNATI, OH* 7/3 CLEVELAND, OH pic.twitter.com/76zPChfjtK— Mötley Crüe (@MotleyCrue) December 18, 2019

"The word on the street was that fans were overly excited about this stadium tour even before it was announced... well it's out there now & it keeps getting bigger & bigger... this is going to be a MONSTER of a tour!" Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott said in a statement.

Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison initially announced the tour this month. The trio will be joined by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

Here's the list of new dates for the Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison tour:

June 21 - San Antonio, Texas, at Alamodome

June 23 - Kansas City, Mo., at Kauffman Stadium

June 25 - St. Louis, Mo., at Busch Stadium

June 27 - Minneapolis, Minn., at U.S. Bank Stadium

June 29 - Nashville, Tenn., Nissan Stadium

July 2 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Great American Ballpark

July 3 - Cleveland, Ohio, at FirstEnergy Stadium