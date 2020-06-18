Cristin Milioti stars in "Palm Springs," a new romantic comedy coming to Hulu in July. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Andy Samberg stars in "Palm Springs," a new romantic comedy coming to Hulu in July. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch Palm Springs, a new romantic comedy starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 3 in July.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in July:

July 1

1,000-lb Sisters Season 1

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 3

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 1

BBQ Rig Race Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson Season 1

Biography: Chris Farley - Anything for a Laugh

Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction

Buddy vs. Duff Season 1

Burgers, Brew & 'Que Seasons 1-3, 5

Deadly Women Season 13

Eat, Sleep, BBQ Season 1

Family by the Ton Season 2

Ghost Hunters Season 1

Homicide Hunter Season 9

House Hunters Seasons 154-159

Intervention Season 20

Jamie and Doug Plus One Season 1

Kids BBQ Championship Seasons 1-2

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

Man vs. Master: Chef Battle Season 1

Married at First Sight Seasons 1-3

Psychic Kids Season 1

Say Yes to the Nest Season 1

Seven Year Switch Seasons 1-2

Sex Sent Me to the ER Season 3

Shark Week 2018

Shark Week 2019

The American Farm Season 1

The Day I Picked My Parents Season 1

The Grill Dads Season 1

The Strongest Man in History Season 1

The Toe Bro Season 1

The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 1

Twisted Sisters Season 2

UFOs: Secret Alien Technology

UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off Season 1

Unexpected Season 3

Unpolished Season 1

Welcome to Plathville Season 1

12 and Holding

2001 Maniacs

52 Pick-Up

A Bridge Too Far

A Complete History of My Sexual Failures

A Kid Like Jake

A Mighty Wind

A Storks Journey

An Eye for an Eye

The Axe Murders of Villisca

The Bellboy

Beloved

Best in Show

Between Us

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls

Birdwatchers

Boogie Woogie

The Bounty

Brokedown Palace

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer

Bug

Buried

Cadaver

California Dreamin'

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter

Catcher was a Spy

The Catechism Cataclysm

Change of Plans

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'

Cinderfella

Citizen Soldier

The Client

Cold War

The Color Purple

Cortex

The Cured

Danger Close

Dark Touch

Day Night Day Night

The Devil's Candy

The Devil's Rejects

Dheepan

Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard)

Downhill Racer

The Edukators

Eloise's Lover

Exorcismus

The Eye

The Eye 2

Father of My Children

Filth & Wisdom

Flashback

The Flat

Footloose

For Your Consideration

The Forbidden Kingdom

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

The Forgiveness of Blood

Freddy vs. Jason

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare

Furlough

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Grizzly Man

Hateship, Loveship

Hornet's Nest

Hot Rod

House of 1,000 Corpses

The House That Jack Built

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist

The Last Mistress

Len and Company

Liar, Liar

Love Songs

The Man from London

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

March of the Penguins

Mary Shelley

Match

Moonstruck

My Cousin Vinny

The Necessities of Life

Nick Nolte: No Exit

Nights and Weekends

The Ninth Gate

Norma Rae

The Patsy

Phase IV

Polisse

Poseidon

Post Grad

Psycho Grammy

Rabbit Hole

Rebel in the Rye

Right at Your Door

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Room of Death

Search for General Tso Chicken

The Shock Doctrine

The Shrine

Sliver

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Spider-Man 3

Spiderhole

Spring Forward

Starting Out in the Evening

Sugar Hill

Sunset Strip

Tales from the Golden Age

Tank 432

The Tenant

Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man

Things to Come

This Christmas

Three Blind Mice

Three Musketeers

Trapped Model

The Trip

The Trip to Italy

The Trip to Spain

Trishna

Trivial

The Truth About Cats & Dogs

Waiting for Guffman

Waiting Room

We Are What We Are

We Have Pope

The Weather Man

The Wedding Planner

West Side Story

When a Man Comes Home

July 2

The Whistlers

July 3

I Am Not Your Negro

To the Stars

July 5

Outcry Season 1

July 8

Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense Season 1, Episodes 1-8

July 9

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 1, Episodes 1-8

July 10

Palm Springs (Hulu Original)

CMA: Best of Fest

Cake Season 3 Premiere

Smile Down the Runway Season 1, Episodes 1-8

July 11

China: The Panda Adventure

Horses

The Secret of Life on Earth

July 13

My Scientology Movie

The Rest of Us

July 15

Diary of a Prosecutor Season 1

Plunderer Season 1, Episodes 1-12

Promised Neverland Season 1

Search: WWW Season 1

The Weekend

July 17

Into the Dark: The Current Occupant (Hulu Original)

July 19

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love

July 20

The Assistant

July 21

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Season 1, Episodes 1-9

The Last Full Measure

July 22

Bolt

July 26

2099: The Soldier Protocol

July 27

Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On Season 1

Good Deeds

July 28

Maxxx Season 1

July 29

Infinite Dendrogram Season 1, Episodes 1-8

Ladhood Season 1

July 30

In My Skin Season 1

Bull

The Flood

July 31

Brassic Season 1

A Certain Scientific Railgun T Season 3, Episodes 1-11

Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in July:

July 31

A Life Less Ordinary

Batman Begins

Billy the Kid

The Chumscrubber

Constantine

The Dark Knight

Destiny Turns on the Radio

Diary of a Hitman

The Forbidden Kingdom

Freddy vs. Jason

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare

The Graduate

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Lady in a Cage

Men with Brooms

Moll Flanders

Mutant Species

Planet 51

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

The Skull

Slums of Beverly Hills

Soul Food

Sprung

Tamara

Tank Girl

Thelma & Louise

Universal Soldier

Wayne's World 2