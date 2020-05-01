May 1 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber announced a new single, titled "Stuck With U," on Friday that will help raise funds for charity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The song will be released on May 8 with all net proceeds from music streams and sales going to the First Responders Children's Foundation.

The foundation helps to fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by COVID-19.

"Stuck With U" is available for pre-order. Grande and Bieber made the announcement on social media alongside artwork for the track which features two people inside of a house.

Grande and Bieber last appeared together on "What Do You Mean (Remix)" released in 2015.