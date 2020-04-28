April 28 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande performed the emotional song "I'm Still Hurting" during a live stream for charity.

The 26-year-old singer and recording artist Shoshana Bean joined composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown for the virtual concert Monday.

Grande performed "I'm Still Hurting," from Brown's musical The Last Five Years, while accompanied by Brown and other musicians. She shared a video of the performance on Instagram.

"still hurting by / performed with the one n only Jason Robert Brown. love u always. so much support and love to subculture_nyc and to this stunning band: @digifiddler, @gary_sieger, @airidp, @jamiedonaldeblen," Grande captioned the post.

Grande also voiced gratitude to Brown in a tweet Monday.

"that was so beautiful @MrJasonRBrown i loved every minute so much! thank u and @SubCulture_NYC for having me and for doing this. everyone played and sang so beautifully. love u," she wrote.

The concert was a socially-distanced version of Brown's monthly artist-in-residency shows at SubCulture, a live music venue in New York City. The stream aired for free, although viewers were encouraged to donate to a support fund for SubCulture staff and musicians.

"What I have missed and mourned the most over these last extraordinary weeks has been my ability to connect with music -- to play and sing with other musicians, and to feel the audience responding," Brown said in a statement. "Sitting here watching the news go by, I had to do something, I had to figure out some way to let these notes and words in my head come out and be shared with my collaborators and my audience, and so, here we are."

Earlier this month, Grande took part in the Disney Family Singalong special, which aired on ABC. She performed the song "I Won't Say I'm in Love," from the 1997 animated Disney film Hercules.

Grande released her fifth studio album, Thank U, Next, in February 2019.