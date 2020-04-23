April 23 (UPI) -- British rock band The Rolling Stones are back with new music.

The group released a single and music video Thursday for the song "Living in a Ghost Town."

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger said on Twitter that "Living in a Ghost Town" was recorded prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Stones were in the studio recording new material before the lockdown & one song - Living in a Ghost Town - we thought would resonate through the time we're living in," he wrote.

The Stones were in the studio recording new material before the lockdown & one song - Living In A Ghost Town - we thought would resonate through the times we're living in. It's out at 5pm BST today and you can hear the track and interview on @Beats1 now! https://t.co/MkrRESZwY6 pic.twitter.com/4rHPctkwws— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) April 23, 2020

Jagger further discussed "Living in a Ghost Town" Thursday on Beats 1 radio with Zane Lowe, saying he wrote the song with Keith Richards over a year ago.

"It wasn't written for now, but it was just one of those odd things," Jagger said. "It was written about being in a place which was full of life but is now bereft of life so to speak."

Jagger also compared the Rolling Stones and the Beatles.

"The Rolling Stones have been a big concert band in other decades and other eras, where the Beatles never even did an arena tour -- you know, Madison Square Garden, or, with a decent sound system," Jagger said. "They broke up before they even, that business started, the touring business for real."

"Living in a Ghost Town" is the Rolling Stones' first original composition since "Doom and Gloom" and "One More Shot," released on the 2012 compilation album GRRR! The band is working on a followup to its 2005 album, A Bigger Bang, its most recent album of new material.