April 21 (UPI) -- PlayOn Fest, a new virtual music festival, will feature performances from rapper Cardi B, singer Ed Sheeran and rock band Coldplay.

Warner Music Group shared plans Tuesday for the three-day online event, which will stream from noon to midnight ET this Friday through Sunday on PlayOnFest.com and the Songkick YouTube channel.

In addition to Cardi B, Sheeran and Coldplay, the festival will feature concert footage from Weezer, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, The Flaming Lips, Bruno Mars, Panic! at the Disco, Green Day, Korn, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Very, Paramore, Death Cab for Cutie, Twenty One Pilots, David Guetta and other musical acts.

"SO excited to announce @playonfest2020 - an epic, three-day live stream event where you can relive past performances from some of the world's biggest artists," Songkick wrote on Instagram.

The event is meant to entertain people self-isolating at home amid the coronavirus pandemic and raise funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO).

"Thank you to all of the healthcare workers who are dedicating their services and helping to save lives!" Cardi B said in a statement. "Since I can't get on stage right now... I'm throwing it back to my party at the Global Citizen Festival to hopefully send some love and light to y'all. Stay safe everyone!"

Other musical artists are taking part in events for COVID-19 relief. Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Bon Jovi and other New Jersey natives will perform Wednesday during a livestream event, Jersey 4 Jersey, for coronavirus relief in the state.

In addition, Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Michael Bublé and other Canadian artists will come together virtually for the Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble benefit concert Sunday. The event will raise money for Food Banks Canada.