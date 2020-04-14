April 14 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band GOT7 is giving fans a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a preview Tuesday of its video for the song "Not By the Moon."

The teaser shows GOT7 member BJ walking through a red tent. He walks past the other members as their names appear on the screen. The group is then shown raising masks to their faces.

"Not By the Moon" is the lead single from GOT7's forthcoming EP, Dye. The EP and the full music video are slated for release April 20.

GOT7 shared a "cinema trailer" for Dye last week that reflects on the moon's ever-changing nature.

Dye is GOT7's first EP since Call My Name, released in November. Call My Name features the single "You Calling My Name" and the song "Now or Never" featuring Jonas Blue.

GOT7 consists of JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom. The group made its debut in 2014.