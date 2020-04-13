April 13 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is giving a glimpse of its Twice: Seize the Light docuseries.

The K-pop stars shared an official trailer for the new YouTube Originals series Monday.

The preview features behind-the-scenes footage and performances from Twice's 2019 Twicelights world tour. The series will explore the successes and challenges Twice experienced on the tour.

Twice shared a teaser trailer for the series last week.

The Twicelights tour started in Seoul in May 2019 and ended in Japan in February. The tour was Twice's first to include North American dates.

Twice: Seize the Light premieres April 29 and will air on subsequent Wednesdays.

Twice released the EP Feel Special in September, and a repackaged version of its Japanese album &Twice in February. Feel Special features a single of the same name, while &Twice includes "Fake & True" and "Swing."

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.