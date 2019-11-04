Nov. 4 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band GOT7 is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the EP Call My Name and a stylish music video for "You Calling My Name" on Monday.

The "You Calling My Name" video shows GOT7 members Mark, JB, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae BamBam and Yugyeom performing dance numbers in silhouette. The footage is interspersed with scenes of the group in moody lighting.

Call My Name features five other songs, "Pray," "Now or Never" featuring Jonas Blue, "Thursday," "Run Away" and "Crash & Burn." The EP is GOT7's first new mini album since Love Loop, released in July.

GOT7 has released two other EPs, I Won't Let You Go and Spinning Top, in 2019. The group is known for the singles "Girls, Girls, Girls," "Just Right," "Lullaby" and "Eclipse."