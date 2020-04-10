April 10 (UPI) -- British singer Charli XCX is celebrating the release of her latest song.

The 27-year-old recording artist took to Instagram Friday after releasing the new song "Forever" on Thursday.

Charli XCX shared a video of herself performing a celebratory dance to the Hot Chip song "Ready for the Floor." She asked fans to submit clips of themselves for the "Forever" music video.

"forever is out everywhere, here's my celebration dance," she captioned the post. "next step is making the music video and I need ur help plzzzz."

"Forever" is the first song from How I'm Feeling Now, the album Charli XCX is creating while in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. Charli XCX announced this week that she will release the album May 15.

"For me, staying positive goes hand-in-hand with being creative, and so that's why I've decided that I'm going to use this isolation time to make a brand-new album from scratch," the singer said.

"The nature of this album is gonna be very indicative of the times, just because I'm only gonna be able to use the tools that I have at my fingertips to create all music, all artwork, all videos, everything. In that sense, it'll be very DIY," she added.

Charli XCX released her third studio album, Charli, in September. The album includes the singles "1999," "Blame It on Your Love," "Gone" and "White Mercedes."