Sonja Morgan (R), pictured with Luann de Lesseps, discussed her "Real Housewives of New York" co-star Tinsley Mortimer's engagement to Scott Kluth on "Watch What Happens Live." File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Sonja Morgan is giving "kudos" to Tinsley Mortimer following Mortimer's engagement to Scott Kluth.

Morgan, 56, discussed Mortimer, 44, and her engagement to Kluth during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Morgan said she was "a little surprised" when Kluth proposed to Mortimer in November after an on-again, off-again long-distance relationship.

"I was not surprised ... okay, I was a little surprised, but I do give Tinsley kudos. She has been very mature about this long-distance dating -- if you've ever done it, it's very difficult, and she did it," Morgan said.

"She really wanted Scott, and she got him, and she's going to give it her best shot," she added. "I wish them the best, and thank God Scott came around and did the right thing, so let's see what happens."

Morgan also addressed her co-star Dorinda Medley's issues with Mortimer and Medley's objections to Mortimer and Kluth getting back together.

"It's not about that," Morgan said. "It's about, she's just getting to know Tinsley the way I do after like 30 years. She knows Tinsley after two years, and she doesn't like the [expletive] -- the hiding the real truth, not being a true friend, not pulling her weight."

"She's a guy's girl," she added of Mortimer. "And we're girl's girls ... It doesn't make [Tinsley] a bad person."

In addition, Morgan discussed her co-star Ramona Singer's relationship with her ex-husband, Mario Singer. Morgan said she doesn't think the pair are hooking up as they self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Absolutely not. Avery comes first," Morgan said of Ramona and Mario's daughter. "It's been a long haul for Ramona and Mario to get that peace again."

The Real Housewives of New York Season 12 premiered this month with new cast member Leah McSweeney. Bethenny Frankel, who left the series after Season 11, said in an interview with UPI last week that the show doesn't represent who she is now.