April 3 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is back with a special new music video.

The K-pop stars released a "special clip" video Friday for the song "Red Sun."

The video shows the members of Dreamcatcher wearing all-black ensembles in a candlelit room. The singers perform a ritual-like choreographed dance routine.

Dreamcatcher also shared promo photos for the song on Twitter.

[] 꿈둥이 사진 보고 가세요️ 스페셜 클립 'Red Sun' 영상 다들 보셨나요~?Ｏ(≧▽≦)Ｏ 꿈둥이 비하인드 사진 보고 ️ 오후 9시 #아이돌라디오 ️에서도 꿈둥이들 보는 거 잊지 마세요#드림캐쳐 #Dreamcatcher #지유 #수아 pic.twitter.com/JMGEN5nK6A— 드림캐쳐 Dreamcatcher (@hf_dreamcatcher) April 3, 2020

"Red Sun" appears on Dreamcatcher's most recent album, Dystopia: The Tree of Language, released in February. The album also features the song "Sahara," which Dreamcatcher released a playful video for in March.

Dreamcatcher is also promoting the song "Black or White."

Dreamcatcher consists of Jiu, Sua, Siyeon, Yoohyeon, Dami, Gahyeon and Handong. The group is known for the singles "Chase Me," "Full Moon," "Over the Sky" and "Deja Vu."