Wendy will voice Poppy in the Korean version of "Trolls World Tour," which features Red Velvet as K-pop Trolls. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA-EFE

April 1 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Wendy has joined the Korean dub of the movie Trolls World Tour.

The 26-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Red Velvet, will voice Poppy in the Korean version of the animated film. Anna Kendrick voices Poppy in the English-language version.

Red Velvet confirmed the news in a tweet Tuesday.

The Korean dub will also feature the voice of SF9 member Rowoon as Branch, voiced by Justin Timberlake in the English version.

Red Velvet previously confirmed that Wendy, Irene, Seulgi, Joy and Yeri will voice K-pop Trolls in the film.

Trolls World Tour is a sequel to Trolls (2016) and will be released in theaters April 10, along with on VOD due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Wendy said in February that she is "recovering very well" after seriously injuring herself during a rehearsal in December.