March 25 (UPI) -- The Recording Academy's Grammy tribute concert to the late Prince is set to air on CBS on April 21 at 9 p.m. EDT.

The special, titled Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince, will also be available on the CBS All Access streaming service. The concert was filmed on Jan. 28, days after the 62nd annual Grammy Awards took place on Jan. 26.

John Legend, H.E.R., Usher, Foo Fighters, Common, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Juanes, Miguel, Earth, Wind & Fire, Miguel, Morris Day and the Time, The Revolution, Sheila E., St. Vincent and Mavis Staples will be performing hits from Prince's catalogue.

Fred Armisen, Naomi Campbell, Misty Copeland, FKA Twigs and Jimmy Jam will be making special appearances.

Prince died at the age of 57 in April 2016. The music legend is a 38-time Grammy nominee and a seven-time Grammy winner.