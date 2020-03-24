Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs in concert on July 2017. Depeche Mode is also set to enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

The late Whitney Houston will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony has moved to November. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been delayed until Nov. 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual event was originally scheduled for May 2. It will still take place from the Public Auditorium in Cleveland and will air live for the first time on HBO at 8 p.m. EDT.

"Our first concern is to the health and safety of our attendees and artists and we are complying to the direction of the local and state authorities and common sense," Rock & Roll Hall of Fame president Joel Peresman said in a statement.

Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Jon Landau and Irving Azoff will be honored with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The class of 2020 was chosen out of a group of nominees that also included Dave Matthews Band, Judas Priest, Pat Benatar, Motorhead, Soundgarden, Thin Lizzy, Kraftwerk, MC5, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan and Todd Rundgren.

Janet Jackson, Radiohead, Stevie Nicks, Def Leppard, The Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.