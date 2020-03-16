Charlotte Church is pregnant again nearly three years after having a miscarriage. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA

March 16 (UPI) -- Charlotte Church is going to be a mom of three.

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter is expecting a child with her husband, Jonathan Powell.

Church confirmed her pregnancy Sunday on Twitter while responding to a person who posted about the Valley Aid benefit concert for flood victims in Wales. Church was to perform at the concert Saturday but pulled out due to concerns about coronavirus.

"Gutted to have missed it. I'm preggers so I'm airing on the side of caution in terms of virus. It looks like it was great success," Church wrote.

Church and Powell married in October 2017. Church already has two children, daughter Ruby, 12, and son Dexter, 11, with her ex-fiancé Gavin Henson.

Church previously had a miscarriage in June 2017, just weeks after announcing she was expecting with Powell.

"Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family," Church's team said at the time.

Church released her debut studio album, Voice of an Angel, in 1998. She is known for such singles as "The Opera Song," "Crazy Chick" and "Call My Name," and last released the EP FOUR in 2014.