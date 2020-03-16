March 16 (UPI) -- Reese Witherspoon is playing up her friendship with music superstar Beyoncé following their moment at the Golden Globes.

The 43-year-old actress recalled on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show how Beyoncé and Jay Z shared their champagne with her at the Golden Globe Awards in January.

Witherspoon and Friends actress Jennifer Aniston were seated near Beyoncé, Jay Z and Ellen host Ellen DeGeneres at the annual awards show.

"I just noticed that they were having champagne, and we had run out of water at our table. So I was thirsty, and so was Aniston, who was sitting next to me," Witherspoon said. "I was like, umm, well, Jay Z seems to have a giant bottle of champagne."

"I was like, 'Excuse me, Jay Z? ... Can I have some champagne?'" she recalled. "And he was like, 'Yeah, do you want some champagne?' And I was like, 'Yes, I do.' Because clearly, he brings the good stuff."

Witherspoon confirmed that Jay Z sent her a case of champagne after the Golden Globes, which spurred a playful competition with DeGeneres over their friendships with Beyoncé and Jay Z.

"Beyoncé and I are really good friends. I mean, really, really, really, really good friends," Witherspoon declared. "I mean, in fact, you might say best friends. Some might say that."

Witherspoon shared a video on Instagram Stories in January of the case of champagne she received from Beyoncé and Jay Z. Later in the month, Beyoncé gifted Witherspoon with the entire new collection from her clothing line, Ivy Park.

On Ellen, Witherspoon also discussed Little Fires Everywhere, a Hulu adaptation of the Celeste Ng book of the same name. The series co-stars Kerry Washington and premieres Wednesday.

Witherspoon will also host the Quibi nature series Fierce Queens, which debuts April 6 on the streaming service's launch day.