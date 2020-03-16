Lady Gaga discussed her upcoming album, "Chromatica," which features a collaboration with another major pop star. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga says Chromatica will feature a duet with another female pop star.

The 33-year-old singer and actress discussed the forthcoming album in the new issue of Paper magazine, where she teased a collaboration with a major pop star.

Lady Gaga said the person is also a woman who has experienced immense trauma while in the public eye. The pair recorded a dance track about submitting oneself to devastation that Lady Gaga described as a "celebration of all the tears."

"I sat with her and we talked about our lives. It's two women having a conversation about how to keep going and how to be grateful for what you do," Lady Gaga said.

Lady Gaga has been open about the rape she experienced as a teenager and more recent struggles, including her battle with fibromyalgia. She said Chromatica is about existing in a space where one can celebrate through pain.

"It's a smack across the face throughout the album," Lady Gaga said. "We don't stop being that happy. You will hear the pain in my voice and in some of the lyrics, but it always celebrates."

"I will do whatever it takes to make the world dance and smile. I want to put out a record that forces people to rejoice even in their saddest moments," she added.

Lady Gaga said her desire to celebrate doesn't mean she no longer has struggles.

"I'm not standing over here with a flag going, 'I'm all healed, everything's perfect.' It's not; it's a fight all the time. I still work on myself constantly. I have bad days, I have good days," the singer said.

"Yeah, I live in Chromatica, it took a minute to get here, but that doesn't mean I don't remember what happened," she added. "So if you're in pain and listening to this music, just know that I know what it's like to be in pain. And I know what it's like to also not let it ruin your life."

Chromatica features the single "Stupid Love," which Lady Gaga shared a futuristic music video for in February. She will release the full album April 10, and promote the album with a new tour that begins in July.