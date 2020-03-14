BTS arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Rapper Lil Baby's My Turn is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 dated Saturday is Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG, followed by BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 at No. 3, James Taylor's American Standard at No. 4 and Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me for Being AntiSocial at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Justin Bieber's Changes at No. 6, G Herbo's PTSD at No. 7, Five Finger Death Punch's F8 at No. 8, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 9 and YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Still Flexin, Still Steppin at No. 10.