March 13 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 is giving a glimpse of its choreography for the single "Kick It."

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, shared a dance practice video Friday that shows a behind-the-scenes look at a rehearsal for the song.

"Kick It" features synchronized and hard-hitting choreography. NCT 127 released an energetic music video for the song last week.

"Kick It" is the lead single from NCT 127's album Neo Zone, released last week. The album features 12 other songs, including "Elevator (127F)," "Boom," "Pandora's Box" and "Love Me Now."

NCT 127 made history Tuesday by becoming the first K-pop act to perform at RodeoHouston. On Wednesday, the rest of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus.

NCT 127 consists of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan. The group is known for the singles "Cherry Bomb," "Touch," "Regular" and "Superhuman."