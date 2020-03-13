March 13 (UPI) -- The Psychedelic Furs are sharing a new song from their forthcoming album, Made of Rain.
The British rock band released a lyric video Friday for the song "You'll Be Mine."
"You'll Be Mine" is the second single to debut from Made of Rain, slated for release May 1. The Psychedelic Furs released the lead single "Don't Believe" in January.
Made of Rain is the band's first album in nearly 30 years. The group last released the album World Outside in 1991.
The Psychedelic Furs are scheduled to perform a number of shows in the U.S. this spring:
April 13 - Key West, Fla., at Key West Theater
April 14 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla., at Revolution Live
April 15 - Clearwater, Fla., at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
April 17 - Orlando, Fla., at Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando
April 18 - Fort Pierce, Fla., at Sunrise Theatre
April 19 - Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
April 21 - New Orleans, La., at Tipitina's
April 22 - Houston, Texas, at House of Blues
April 24 - San Antonio, Texas, at Paper Tiger
April 25 - Austin, Texas, at Emo's Austin
April 26 - Dallas, Texas, at Granada Theater
April 28 - Tucson, Ariz., at Rialto Theatre
April 30 - Scottsdale, Ariz., at The Showroom - Talking Stick Resort
May 2 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Cruel World Fest
May 6 - Petaluma, Calif., at Mystic Theatre
May 7 - Santa Cruz, Calif., at The Catalyst
In addition, the band will perform a special show May 14 in London. The group will perform Made of Rain in its entirety, along with greatest hits and fan favorites.
The Psychedelic Furs formed as a group in 1977. The band went on a lengthy hiatus in the 1990s but regrouped in 2000.