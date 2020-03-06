1

March 6 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Taeyeon is giving a glimpse of her new music video.

The 30-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Girls' Generation, shared a preview Friday of her video for the solo single "Happy."

The teaser shows Taeyeon listening to music, daydreaming over breakfast, and visiting a colorful garden.

Girls' Generation released teaser photos earlier this week on Twitter that showed scenes from the music video.

Taeyeon had announced "Happy" on the Girls' Generation official Twitter account Monday. The post said the song will be an R&B pop song.

Taeyeon has released two studio albums and five EPs as a solo artist. She released her second studio album, Purpose, in October. She is known for the singles "Rain," "11:11," "Fine" and "Four Seasons."

Taeyeon came to fame with Girls' Generation, which debuted in 2007. She is also a member of the group's subunit Oh!GG.