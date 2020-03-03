March 3 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Lee Soo-young is back with new music.

The 40-year-old K-pop star released a single and music video for the new song "Find Me" on Tuesday.

The romantic "Find Me" video shows a young couple falling in love. The pair are seen biking together, strolling and kissing in the street, and spending moments together at home.

"Find Me" is Lee's first new song in 11 years. She last released the album Dazzle in 2009.

The Korea Times said Lee released the song in celebration of the 21st anniversary of her debut.

Lee made her debut in 1999 and is best known for performing ballads. She competed on the reality competition series King of Mask Singer, which inspired the U.S. series The Masked Singer, in 2015.