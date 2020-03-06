March 6 (UPI) -- Singer and music producer Lauv is back with new music.

The 25-year-old recording artist released his debut studio album, What I'm Feeling, on Friday.

The album features 21 tracks, including the singles "Sad Forever," "Feelings" and "Modern Loneliness," along with "I'm So Tired..." featuring Troye Sivan, and the song "Who" featuring K-pop group BTS.

Lauv said in a press release that it was a "dream" to reunite with BTS. He previously collaborated with the group on its song "Make It Right."

"The process was actually super-easy, especially for a group that's so massive musically and culturally," Lauv said.

Lauv also shared how he started recording How I'm Feeling during a "dark time" in his life.

"I can't believe this day has come," the star said. "~how im feeling~ began from a dark time in my life where I was depressed and having a bit of an existential criss. I wasn't sure if I would ever actually be able to make an album. But it marks my journey from my rock bottom at the beginning of 2019 to a stable place of happiness, full self-expression and self-acceptance."

"This album is everything to me and I hope the world loves it as much as I loved making it," he added.

Lauv will promote How I'm Feeling with a new world tour. He is also slated to perform March 12 on Good Morning America and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.