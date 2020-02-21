Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez released a new song Friday titled "Feel Me."

The track was uploaded to YouTube in a lyric video and onto music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Deezer.

"Feel Me" follows the release of her third studio album Rare, which arrived in January and reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The new song was a bonus track on the vinyl version of Rare.

"No one love you like I love/ Never cheat, never lie/ Never put no one above you/ I gave you space and time/ Now you're telling me you miss it/ And I'm still on your mind/ We were one in a million/ And love is hard to find," Gomez sings.

Gomez recently stated that she finds her early style of music to be cringeworthy.