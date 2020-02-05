Selena Gomez reflected on her early career and the recent ups and downs of her personal life. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Selena Gomez thinks her early style of music is cringeworthy.

Gomez, 27, reflected on her early career and the recent ups and downs of her personal life in the spring issue of Dazed magazine.

Gomez came to fame as a child on Barney & Friends and the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place. She performed with the band Selena Gomez & the Scene from 2008 to 2012, and released her debut solo album, Stars Dance, in 2013.

Gomez said she loves her "innocence" in her early career, but that her former style makes her cringe.

"My style of music and my style in general. It was just not a great combination. I'm proud of all the music I released, of course, but it was just such a different time that sometimes when I hear it, I'm like, 'Oh no!'" she said.

Gomez released her third studio album, Rare, in January. The album, which follows Gomez's split from Justin Bieber, health issues and other challenges in her personal life, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

With a third No. 1 album to her name, Gomez said she doesn't have any regrets in life.

"I mean, there are certain things which I wish hadn't happened to me. But without them I wouldn't have been the voice I am for people who have gone through the same thing," the star said.

Gomez said she's "grateful" for all of the chapters in her life, good and bad.

"I'm not saying that it's gonna be easy from now on, but I have a lot more strength and a lot more courage and a bigger voice to stand up for what I deserve," she said.

Gomez went public in an interview with NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday in January about the emotional abuse she experienced during her relationship with Bieber.

Gomez previously said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she feels "validated" after positive response to Rare.

"To get the reviews that I've gotten has validated the fact that I do know that I'm a real artist," she said.