Selena Gomez (R) and Grace Teefey attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Frozen II" in November. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Selena Gomez voiced her gratitude after "Rare" became her third album to debut atop the Billboard 200 chart. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez is feeling grateful for the success of her new album, Rare.

The 27-year-old singer and actress thanked fans in an Instagram post Tuesday after Rare debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Gomez expressed some embarrassment over her promotion of the album and explained how much it means to top the chart.

"It's officially out! I was a bit embarrassed asking so often for you to stream or buy my album. It felt inauthentic. Thank YOU so much for making something so personal to me be a moment I'll never forget," Gomez wrote.

"All I truly desire is for you all to enjoy the music and spread the love," she added.

Singers Brooke Ligertwood and Goldn and producer and talent manager Aleen Keshishian showed their support for Gomez in the comments.

"We love you so much! Cheering you on in every season, always," Ligertwood wrote.

"ayeeeee let's goooo well deserved sel," Goldn added.

"Amazing album Sel! So happy for u!" Keshishian said.

Gomez released Rare this month. She was criticized last week after buying copies of her own album and asking fans to stream or buy copies in an effort to reach No. 1.

Rare is Gomez's third album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, following Revival (2015) and Stars Dance (2013). Gomez discussed her personal new songs in an interview with KISS FM UK in December.