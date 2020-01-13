Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs onstage. The band has announced a new tour and album titled "Gigaton." File Photo by David Banks/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Pearl Jam announced on Monday a North American tour in support of a new album titled Gigaton.

Gigaton will be released on March 27 and feature the single "Dance of the Clairvoyants."

The new album is Pearl Jam's first since 2013's Lightning Bolt.

Pearl Jam started teasing the project by uploading an interactive poster to Twitter featuring different cities around the world. The album's cover art of a melting cliff of ice started appearing at the different cities.

The band will start touring North America in support of the album starting on March 18 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Pearl Jam will then start performing in Europe and the United Kingdom starting in June.

Fans can register with TicketMaster's Verified Fan program through Wednesday to take part in the Verified Fan pre-sale which begins on Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

Here are the full list of dates for Pearl Jam's 2020 North American tour

March 18 -- Toronto, Canada, at Scotiabank Arena

March 20 -- Ottawa, Canada, at Canadian Tire Centre

March 22 -- Quebec City, Canada, at Videotron Centre

March 24 -- Hamilton, Canada, at FirstOntario Centre

March 28 -- Baltimore, Md., at Royal Farms Arena

March 30 -- New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

April 2 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

April 4 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center

April 6 -- Oklahoma City, Okla., at Chesapeake Energy Arena

April 9 -- Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center

April 11 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Gila River Arena

April 13 -- San Diego, Calif., at Viejas Arena

April 15 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum

April 16 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum

April 18 -- Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena

April 19 -- Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena