Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Foreigner has announced a new North American summer tour with special guest Kansas and featuring Europe.

The Juke Box Heroes tour will be kicking off on July 9 at the Isleta Amphitheater in Albuquerque, N.M.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation.

Foreigner, who has 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, is best known for songs such as "Juke Box Hero," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded" and "I Want To Know What Love Is," among many others.

"We can't wait to hit the road with our good friends Kansas and Europe and bring all our biggest hits to cities across the country," Foreigner founding member, songwriter and lead guitarist Mick Jones said in a statement.

"We always have such a good time together, and combined we share some of the greatest songs in rock and roll. We are so excited to see our fans from coast to coast, and plan to make this summer our most epic yet!" he continued.

Here is the full list of dates for Foreigner's Juke Box Heroes tour

July 9 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater

July 10 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 11 -- Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 13 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 14 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 15 -- Wheatland, Calif., at Toyota Amphitheatre

July 17 -- Portland, Ore., at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

July 18 -- Auburn, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre

July 21 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

July 22 -- Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 24 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

July 25 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 26 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 28 -- Detroit, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 29 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

July 31 -- Chicago, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 -- Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 2 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park

Aug. 4 -- Boston, Mass., at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Aug. 5 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 7 -- Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 8 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage

Aug. 9 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 21 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 22 -- Holmdel, N.Y., at PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 23 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 25 -- Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 26 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 28 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 29 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 30 -- Birmingham, Ala., at Oak Mountain Amphitheater

Sept. 1 -- Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Daily's Place

Sept. 5 -- Tampa, Fla., at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 6 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at Coarl Sky Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Ascend Amphitheater

Sept. 9 -- Southaven, Miss., at BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Sept. 11 -- Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 12 -- Houston, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 13 -- Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater