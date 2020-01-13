Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Foreigner has announced a new North American summer tour with special guest Kansas and featuring Europe.
The Juke Box Heroes tour will be kicking off on July 9 at the Isleta Amphitheater in Albuquerque, N.M.
Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation.
Foreigner, who has 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, is best known for songs such as "Juke Box Hero," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded" and "I Want To Know What Love Is," among many others.
"We can't wait to hit the road with our good friends Kansas and Europe and bring all our biggest hits to cities across the country," Foreigner founding member, songwriter and lead guitarist Mick Jones said in a statement.
"We always have such a good time together, and combined we share some of the greatest songs in rock and roll. We are so excited to see our fans from coast to coast, and plan to make this summer our most epic yet!" he continued.
Here is the full list of dates for Foreigner's Juke Box Heroes tour
July 9 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater
July 10 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion
July 11 -- Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 13 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre
July 14 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 15 -- Wheatland, Calif., at Toyota Amphitheatre
July 17 -- Portland, Ore., at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
July 18 -- Auburn, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre
July 21 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre
July 22 -- Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 24 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
July 25 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 26 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 28 -- Detroit, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 29 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
July 31 -- Chicago, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 1 -- Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 2 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park
Aug. 4 -- Boston, Mass., at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Aug. 5 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 7 -- Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 8 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage
Aug. 9 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 21 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 22 -- Holmdel, N.Y., at PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 23 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 25 -- Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 26 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 28 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 29 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 30 -- Birmingham, Ala., at Oak Mountain Amphitheater
Sept. 1 -- Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Daily's Place
Sept. 5 -- Tampa, Fla., at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 6 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at Coarl Sky Amphitheatre
Sept. 8 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Ascend Amphitheater
Sept. 9 -- Southaven, Miss., at BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Sept. 11 -- Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 12 -- Houston, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 13 -- Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater