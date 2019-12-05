Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Lollapalooza Stockholm has unveiled its 2020 lineup.

Organizers announced Thursday on Instagram that Post Malone, Pearl Jam and Kendrick Lamar will headline the musical festival in Sweden in June.

"LINE-UP ANNOUNCED! Who are you excited to see live at #lollastockholm?!" the caption reads.

The 2020 festival runs June 26-June 28 in Stockholm. Early bird tickets are available now at a discount.

Post Malone will headline the June 26 shows, with Ellie Goulding, Zara Larsson, Galantis, Of Monsters and Men, Rex Orange County and other acts to also perform.

Pearl Jam will perform June 27, along with The Killers, Anderson.Paak and the Free Nationals, Rival Sons, Miriam Bryant, Fricky, Idles, Jireel and other acts.

Kendrick Lamar will headline the June 28 shows, with Camila Cabello, Kacey Musgraves, Nina Kraviz, Mando Diao and other acts to perform.

Post Malone released his third studio album, Hollywood's Bleeding, in September and extended his accompanying Runway tour in November. He is nominated for two Grammys at the 2020 ceremony.

Pearl Jam last released the single "Can't Deny Me" in March 2018. Lamar most recently recorded songs for the Black Panther soundtrack, including "All the Stars."