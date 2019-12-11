Dec. 11 (UPI) -- South Korean singer BoA is back with new music.

The 33-year-old K-pop star released the EP Starry Night and a music video for her single of the same name featuring R&B singer Crush on Wednesday.

The "Starry Night" video was filmed in New York City. BoA is seen jogging and working on music, while a more glamorous version of herself is seen singing on TV. The two versions come face to face at the end of the video.

In addition to "Starry Night," the EP features the songs "Black," "Butterfly," "I Don't Mind," "Think About You" and "Dry Flower." BoA discussed Starry Night in an interview released Wednesday.

"It is my second mini album and there are various genres of songs on it," she said. "When you listen to the whole album, it's very dynamic and it'll give you lots of fun to listen to."

BoA described "Starry Night" as "a warm song with winter vibes."

BoA said in a behind-the-scenes video this week that "Starry Night" is a gift to fans.

"I chose this song 'Starry Night' as an end-of-the-year gift to you, wishing a happy winter for all of you," she said.

BoA, known as the "Queen of K-pop," made her debut in 2000. She is known for the singles "Hurricane Venus," "Only One" and "Who Are You," and released her ninth studio album, Woman, in October 2018.