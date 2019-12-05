Stray Kids share 'Levanter' music video teaser

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is giving fans a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a teaser Thursday for its video for the single "Levanter."

The preview features dramatic imagery, including a burning house and a shooting star. The members of Stray Kids come across a mysterious object resembling two doors in a field.

"Levanter" appears on Stray Kids' forthcoming EP, Clé: Levanter. Stray Kids will release the EP and the full "Levanter" music video Dec. 9.

Clé: Levanter also features the songs "Astronaut" and "Double Knot," which Stray Kids previously released music videos for. The EP is the third installment in the group's Clé series, following Clé 1: Miroh and Clé 2: Yellow Wood.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group was formed in 2017 and is known for the singles "Hellevator," "My Pace," "Miroh" and "Side Effects."