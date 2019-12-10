Dec. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT U is giving a glimpse of Jaehyun in its new music video.

The K-pop group released a preview Tuesday of Jaehyun, 22, in its "Coming Home" video.

The teaser shows Jaehyun singing as he walks under falling snow. The singer sees a lantern on a bench before turning around to face the camera.

"Coming Home" is a new song from NCT U members Jaehyun, Taeil, Doyoung and Haechan. NCT U is a subunit of the group NCT, which features 21 members.

"Coming Home" is a project for NCT's agency, SM Entertainment. The song will appear on SM Town's album SM Station x 4 LOVEs for Winter. The song and the full music video debut Friday.

NCT U previously released teasers featuring Doyoung and Haechan.

NCT U is known for the singles "The 7th Sense" and "Without You." NCT also features the subunits NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV. Jaehyun is also a member of NCT 127.