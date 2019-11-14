Juanes honored as Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Colombian entertainer Juanes was honored as the 2019 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year at a gala in Las Vegas Wednesday.
"Colombia, Colombia, Colombia. Colombia is the beginning and end of my life," he said before performing.
Among those taking part in the night of music and celebration were Juanes' family, actress Sofia Carson, and music artists Alejandro Sanz, Ivan Barrios, Tony Succar, Fonseca, Feid, Paula Fernandes, Orianthi, Emilio Estefan and Sebastian Vatra,
The sold-out event took place on the eve of the Latin Grammy Awards ceremony, which is to scheduled for Thursday.
The academy said in a press release that Juanes -- a 23-time Latin Grammy and two-time Grammy-winning performer -- was being recognized for "his creative artistry, unprecedented humanitarian efforts, support of rising artists, and philanthropic contributions to the world."