Jennifer Nettles wears 'Equal Play' frock on the CMA red carpet

Jennifer Nettles wears a dress reading "Equal Play" as she arrives for the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Sugarland front woman Jennifer Nettles made headlines Wednesday by wearing a white pantsuit with a pink cape emblazoned with a bold message at the Country Music Association Awards gala in Nashville.

One side of the frock bore the words: "Play our [explicit] records. Please & thank you."

The other side depicted a hand-drawn woman's face and said, "Equal Play."

People.com said the garment was designed by Christian Siriano and featured art by Alice Mizrachi.

What better way to kick off the #CMAawards tonight than honoring legendary women in Country Music?! Turn on @ABCNetwork now as we continue with one-of-a-kind collaborations & much more! pic.twitter.com/RArJ5nuJPS— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 14, 2019

The theme of this year's CMA Awards ceremony is female empowerment.

Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire are hosting the ABC broadcast.

About a dozen female artists -- including Nettles -- joined them on stage to open the show and sing a medley of country hits.