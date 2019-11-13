Stray Kids are 'young and free' in 'Astronaut' music video

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group shared a video Wednesday for the upbeat single "Astronaut."

The "Astronaut" video shows Stray Kids members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N on a futuristic playground. The group sings about being "young and free" as they explore the world and pursue their dreams.

"I'm brave, I'm great / Anything is possible no matter what I do, okay / Ready, ready, steady / Let's go now, anywhere," the group sings in Korean.

"Astronaut" appears on Stray Kids' forthcoming EP, Clé: Levanter. The mini album also includes the single "Double Knot," which Stray Kids released a music video for in October.

Stray Kids will release Clé: Levanter on Nov. 25. The EP is the third installment in the group's Clé series, following Clé 1: Miroh and Clé 2: Yellow Wood.