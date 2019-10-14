Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The music video for singer-songwriter Rain Phoenix's "Immolate," is now online.

The song is from Phoenix's album, River, which is set for release on Oct. 31, the 26th anniversary of her brother River's death from a drug overdose. He was 23.

"To say that, prior to now, I never in my own way expressed myself about the loss of my brother would be false, but I have never intentionally done that. And yes, to protect his memory I kept it private because there was a flurry of information and press around his death and none of it spoke to the truth of his life to me," Phoenix told The Hollywood Reporter.

Gus Van Sant helmed the video for "Immolate," which features close-ups of dozens of people's faces experiencing various moods and emotions.

"You turn my dark to gray. I'll never be the same. I'll love you always. I'll never hear your voice calling my name out. The way you lift me up, you taught me how to reach sky when I'm down," Rain Phoenix can be heard singing in the background.

Van Sant has a long history with the Phoenix family, having directed River in the 1991 movie My Own Private Idaho and Joaquin, sibling to River and Rain, in 1995's To Die For.