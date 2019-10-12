DaBaby's 'Kirk' tops U.S. album chart

Former Beatle Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell listen to speakers at the March for Our Lives demonstration in New York City in 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Rapper DaBaby's Kirk is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 roster dated Saturday is Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding, followed by The Beatles' Abbey Road at No. 3, Kevin Gates' I'm Him at No. 4 and Taylor Swift's Lover at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Whiskey Myers' self-titled CD at No. 6, Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 7, Young Thug's So Much Fun at No. 8, Lizzo's Cuz I Love You at No. 9 and Lil Tecca's We Love You Tecca at No. 10.