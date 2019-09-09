Left to right, Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town attend the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Little Big Town announced on Monday a new album, titled Nightfall, alongside an accompanying North American tour and the release of a new single, "Over Drinking."

Nightfall, the band's ninth studio album that follows 2016's The Breaker, will be released on Jan. 17.

The tour will kicking off on Jan. 16 at Carnegie Hall in New York, the first mainstream country performance at the venue since Alan Jackson in 2013.

Little Big Town will also be performing in Philadelphia, Boston, Cincinnati, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Clearwater, Fla.; Charleston, S.C., Atlanta, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland, Oakland, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Phoenix before they wrap things up on May 1-2 in Denver.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

"Over Drinking," was released onto YouTube and music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Pandora.

"I'm over drinking over you/ I'm done with bottles or chasing the blues/ I still go out with the boys and knock back a few/ But I'm over drinking over you," Karen Fairchild sings during the chorus.